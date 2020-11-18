November 18, 2020

Burch swears oath

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Orange City Councilman AT Large Place 6 Paul Burch is sworn in by Judge Jerry Pennington after the canvasing of the votes on Tuesday night. Burch won with a majority of the votes in the General Election on Nov. 3 and in a recount requested by his opponent. Burch said he is looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Orange.

 

