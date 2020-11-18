Burch swears oath
Orange City Councilman AT Large Place 6 Paul Burch is sworn in by Judge Jerry Pennington after the canvasing of the votes on Tuesday night. Burch won with a majority of the votes in the General Election on Nov. 3 and in a recount requested by his opponent. Burch said he is looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Orange.
You Might Like
Governor announces reimbursement program for Texas Schools for remote learning
Governor Greg Abbott announced, on Wednesday, a $420 million reimbursement program to cover costs incurred by Texas public schools that... read more