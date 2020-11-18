AAUW Orange re-schedules Book-Ins

The third time is the charm for the AAUW Book-Ins discussion of “The Shadow of the Wind.” On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 7 p.m., the Orange Chapter of AAUW will have its book discussion through the Zoom platform. Member Linda Womack will review and lead a study on the book “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafón.

Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair, noted, “This is a session we have are eagerly awaiting. We have had to postpone it twice, first due to Covid-19 and then because of Hurricane Laura. I am convinced that this time no crises will interfere.”

Boehme shared that the book lovers cherish this book because it begins in “the cemetery of forgotten books,” where books that are no longer remembered wait for new readers.

“This best-selling novel is a magic story about a boy who finds a forgotten book and a purpose for his life,” she continued.

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.