Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.2-11.8.20
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 2 – November 8, 2020:
Monday, Nov. 2
- Burglary at the 13000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 500 block of Jackson Street in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 1900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Harassment at the 5100 block of Alabama Street in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 7000 block of West Windy Lane in Orangefield
- Disturbance at the 5600 block of Turner Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1400 block of Kenwood Drive in Vidor
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- Cruelty to animals at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 3300 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
- Trespass at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 9500 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Assault at the 2600 block of Singletary Road in Orange
Thursday, Nov. 5
- Traffic stop at the 400 block of Main Street in Vidor. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
- Suspicious circumstances of harassment through text messages in Vidor
- Sexual assault in Vidor
- Theft at the 15000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442
- Theft at the 4800 block of Monroe Street in Vidor
- Traffic stop on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville. A person was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a controlled substance.
Friday, Nov. 6
- Disturbance at the 10000 block of Camellia Road in Rose City.
- Burglary at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Theft at the 5100 block of Farm to Market 1006 in Orange
- Burglary at the 7600 block of Alice Street in Orange
Saturday, Nov, 7
- Theft at the 3600 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
- Assault at the 9700 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
Sunday, Nov. 8
- Disturbance at the 5200 block of Ave. A in Orange
- Vicious animal at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Burglary at the 9700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Assault at the 900 block of Cornell Road in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
