LC-M’s Stephenson inks with Blinn JC

LC-M softball standout Madeline Stephenson signed to play college softball for Blinn Junior College in front of family and friends Tuesday.

Stephenson is a four-year Varsity Letterman named as 2019 District 22-4A First Team Infielder, 2019 KOGT Newcomer of the Year and 2019 Orange Leader Second Team Infielder. Madeline’s parents are Lisa and Wayne Stephenson.