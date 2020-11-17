LC-M’s Burke signs to play golf at Texas State

LC-M’s standout golfer Jack Burke signed to play college golf at Texas State University in front of family and friends Tuesday.

Burke’s school career includes many individual distinctions. He was 2018 22-4A District Champion, 2018 22-4A Region III Runner-Up, 2018 4A State Finalist, 2018 Orange Leader Golfer of the Year, 2019 22-4A District Champion, 2019 4A Region III Champion, 2019 4A State Champion, 2019 National High School Championship Qualifier, 2019 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Junior Golf Player of the Year, 2019 Orange Leader Golfer of the Year, 2019 VYPE SETX Magazine Golfer of the Year, 2020 SETX Coaches Association Golfer of the Year, 2020 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Junior Golf Player of the Year and 2020 Orange Leader Newspaper Golfer of the Year. Jack’s parents are Aaron Burke and Sabrina Sanchez.