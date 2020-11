Death Notices 11.17.20

Walter F. “Buddy” Davis, 89, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Harold Brown, 92, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 15, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

David Dewitt Mingle, 68, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Eva Mae Gilson, 86, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on November 14, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Mary Theresa Brown, 90, of Port Acres, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Brenda Sue Pool-King, 66, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 11, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Greg Maze, 63, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 11, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Eldine Ann Hanify, 75, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on November 8, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Avanell Callahan, 94, of Orange, Texas passed away on November 10, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.