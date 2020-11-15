Mustangs rattle Kountze in opening-season win

KOUNTZE – The West Orange-Stark Running Mustangs had their season opener on the road in Kountze Saturday and rolled to a 76-44 victory for first-year head coach D.J.Wilson.

The Mustangs defense would lead the way forcing the Kountze Lions into 38 turnovers on the day. Led by Bryan “BK” Keller who would have 7 steals and 14 deflection on the day. Keller would convert a lot of his 15 points from steal harassing the Lions all day in the backcourt.

6’6 Quintin Proctor had a big game scoring 16 points, 11 rebounds and 4 block shots, he was a big presence in the paint all day long. Newcomer Michael Wardlow would steal the show literally stealing 7 passes of his own which would help him score 16 points and 10 assists.

The 6’4 slasher was dominant on both sides of the court only playing 2 quarters because of the lopsided score. Myron Griffin would come off the bench to hit 3 threes going 3 of 5 from long range finishing with 9 pts. Twins Aiden and Adrian Hernandez-Crochett would take turns pointing the press and running the Mustangs offense, both would have 4 steals apiece. Aiden would finish with 8 points and 3 assist while Adrian who was in foul trouble most of the game finished with 4 points and 2 assists to go along with their tenacious defense. Aundrew Samuel would round out the scoring finishing with 8 points and would go 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Coach Wilson said “my young men played hard and I’m really happy with our effort but we’re just scraping the surface of what this team can really do. However, we did get at least 1% better today. We will get back in the gym Monday to get back to work at getting at least 1% better each day so we can achieve our team goals”.

WO-S will host Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday.