Recount shows Burch is winner

After a recount was completed on Thursday, Paul Burch remains the winner of the election for City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large position.

According to election night results Burch defeated Charles Ray Thomas 3,417 to 3,054 in the election. A recount, request by Thomas, shows the tally as:

Ray 3048

Burch 3412

While both candidates resulted in less votes in the recount, Burch still had the majority of the votes.

Thomas submitted a petition for a recount on Friday and a check for the amount of $940 to cover the cost of the recount. The check was from One Way to Jesus Full Gospel Church. A quick search could not find a location for the church in Orange. There was one showing it is headquartered in Chicago, IL.