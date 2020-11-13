Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.9-11.13.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 9 – November 13, 2020:
Mark Myrick and Kimberly Sleep
Joshua Laday and Alexandra Way
Francisco Diaz-Reyes and Berkis Faith
Zachary McCune and Darlea Knox
Tevis Foster and Heather Mabry
Zachariah Wilson and Brittany Vincent
David Horn and Kaley Barnart
Kenneth Mobbs and Joanne Mobbs
Stephen Shell and Cheyenne Ross
Trent Domingue and Tomasina Crain
You Might Like
COVID-19 update 11.13.20
From staff reports As the numbers continue to change, the grand total of COVID-19 cases in Orange County since March... read more