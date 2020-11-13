LC-M receives funds from Sabine River Authority

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD had a visit today from Holly Smith, CFO and Water Resources Manager with Sabine River Authority (SRA), who delivered a check for $10,000 to be used for disaster recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

According to Ms. Smith, “The Board of Directors of the Sabine River Authority of Texas (SRA) has approved special funding to provide disaster recovery assistance grants to counties, municipalities, and other entities located within the Sabine River Basin that were impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.…In the aftermath of these storms, SRA wanted to reach out to provide assistance for some of the entities that qualify for our program and were impacted.”

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Chief Financial Officer Hollie Fregia accepted the check on behalf of the District. “LCM has experienced so much damage in the past several years from hurricanes and to receive assistance for recovery from these most recent storms is much needed and greatly appreciated,” said Fregia.