Fall Resource Fair set for Saturday

Orange Community Offender Education Program is hosting a Fall Resource Fair from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday November 14 at 3212 Concord Street, Suite A in Orange.

Fall in Love with Fall and gather all the information you and need to take care of yourself.

Learn about Orange Community Offender Education Program and all about other prominent businesses in the area with life changing information.

There will be fun, food and games.

Free to the public.