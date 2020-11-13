Fall Resource Fair set for Saturday
Orange Community Offender Education Program is hosting a Fall Resource Fair from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday November 14 at 3212 Concord Street, Suite A in Orange.
Fall in Love with Fall and gather all the information you and need to take care of yourself.
Learn about Orange Community Offender Education Program and all about other prominent businesses in the area with life changing information.
There will be fun, food and games.
Free to the public.
You Might Like
Cove School demolition
Cove School is coming down. Demolition for the old building began and is anticipated to be completed by Christmas. read more