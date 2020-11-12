WO-S Engineering moving forward with Project Lead the Way

West Orange-Stark High School Engineering program is excited to move forward with Project Lead the Way curriculum and new materials within its growing engineering program. Mr. Gilson’s engineering classes are currently organizing a new STEM lab including 3D printers, lab tables, and space for robotics. Thank you, Mr. Gilson, for leading our future engineers into an advanced field of study in Engineering. Students pictured here Kaiden Berry, Troy Cunningham, Courtney Davis, Jacob Dominguez, Nicholas Dove, Kaleb Istre, Lonny Lewis, and Devon Niles with their principal, Rolanda Holifield, and teacher, Grant Gilson. Principal Holifield was presented with a student-designed 3D printed object in the picture shown.