Wreck slowing traffic on Hwy. 12

At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper drove upon a multiple vehicle crash on State Hwy. 12, just north of State Hwy. 62, in Orange County. The crash involves a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

DPS Trooper and other emergency personnel are on the scene of this crash; therefore, crash details are unavailable at this time.

Motorists are urged to stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic. Expect delays.