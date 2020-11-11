November 12, 2020

  • 64°
Eric Williams/Orange Leader

Wreck slowing traffic on Hwy. 12

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper drove upon a multiple vehicle crash on State Hwy. 12, just north of State Hwy. 62, in Orange County.  The crash involves a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

DPS Trooper and other emergency personnel are on the scene of this crash; therefore, crash details are unavailable at this time.

Motorists are urged to stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.  Expect delays.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar