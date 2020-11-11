Wreck slowing traffic on Hwy. 12
At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper drove upon a multiple vehicle crash on State Hwy. 12, just north of State Hwy. 62, in Orange County. The crash involves a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.
DPS Trooper and other emergency personnel are on the scene of this crash; therefore, crash details are unavailable at this time.
Motorists are urged to stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic. Expect delays.
