Shangri La opens on November 18

To The Leader

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is excited to announce that we will reopen to the public on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Normal operating hours each week will be Tuesdays – Fridays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is free.

“We have missed everyone so much and are excited to welcome back the young and young at heart to explore beauty of the gardens, enjoy wildlife and the outdoors, and experience the wonderful seasonal changes in Southeast Texas late in the year. It has been a challenging year with COVID-19 as well as hurricanes Laura and Delta. Despite these difficulties we are looking forward to seeing our friends and neighbors again,” said Rick Lewandowski, Director of Shangri La Gardens.

Please note that Shangri La Gardens has implemented a range of practices to ensure the safety and well-being of our visitors and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak including optional timed ticketing to maintain adequate social distancing. To reserve timed tickets, visit shangrilagardens.org. Walk-up entry is still welcome, but contingent upon availability.

Other safety precautions we’ve implemented include:

new signage and a one way route through the gardens

mandatory mask use during entry to Shangri La Gardens and all indoor spaces (mask use is optional throughout the gardens)

limited maximum occupancy in select indoor locations

additional hand sanitizing stations

increased cleaning schedule in public areas

some areas remain closed (including our Café) for the safety of the public

If you aren’t ready to visit yet, there is a wide array of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center content available through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and our website: shangrilagardens.org.