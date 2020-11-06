Lady Mustangs open hoop season with win

ANAHUAC – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs opened the 2020-21 basketball season Friday with a 29-24 overtime win against the Anahuac Lady Panthers.

The game started out slow for both teams as they had trouble scoring.

The Lady Mustangs led 10-7 at half.

“We missed a lot of layups and close range shots in the game. The good thing though is we played good defense and our press was effective all night, ” said WOS Head Coach Michael Bethea.

The 2nd half was a back and forth battle. WOS led 16-15 after 3. Anahuac forced overtime tying the score 24-24 after the 4th.

“The girls had opportunities to win the game in regulation as we missed some key free throws and wide open shots,” Bethea said.

The Lady Mustangs began overtime with 2 starters fouled out and already had 2 starters not playing due to injuries. Junaiya Winston hit 3 key free throws to help WOS outscore Anahuac 6-1 in overtime to win the game.

“I am super proud of how hard the girls played. They never quit. We had some bench players come in and gave us good minutes. We had 4 starters not involved in overtime and we pulled out the win. Thats a credit to the girls and the toughness they play with,” said Bethea.

Tashianna Williams led with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Nadia Watson added 8 points and 7 rebounds while Vernecia Collins added 5 points and 5 rebounds. Sidnye Antoine had 11 rebounds and Aniah Henderson pulled down 10 rebounds. The Lady Mustangs make their home debut on Tuesday, Nov. 10 vs Nederland.