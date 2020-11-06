COVID-19 numbers this week

A backlog of cases that needed to be closed out is reflected in this week’s numbers as a significant decrease in the active COVID-19 by 169 more classified as recovered. The Health Department along with a team of State Epidemiologist worked all weekend to close out these cases. All probable recoveries are now accurately recorded. Six more persons passed from COVID-19 increasing the total to 41. The total number of cases of COVID-19 since March is at 2,827, reflecting an increase of 69 since last week.