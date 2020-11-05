November 5, 2020

  • 55°

Remaining cars from derailment removed

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:21 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Most of the railcars have been removed from the site of the derailment. The product in the remaining cars has been removed. The residual product will be flared off this afternoon and tomorrow. This operation poses no health or environmental threat to anyone in the vicinity. Thru traffic remains shut down on FM1130. County officials say thank you to the citizens and businesses in the area for their continued patience and cooperation throughout this event.

