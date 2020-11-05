Girls hoop season cranks up Tuesday; schedules posted

After getting in some scrimmages, the 2020-2021 girls high school basketball season will get cranked up for real next week.

The teams will be playing almost the same amount of games that they usually play. The only thing different is there are no tournaments due to COVID-19.

Our area had two playoff teams last season in the Orangefield Lady Bobcats and the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs. Both look to be in the mix this season as well as Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Bridge City as all four will compete in a seven-team District 22-4A that will also feature Silsbee, Vidor and Lumberton.

Jennifer Willis continues to lead the Orangefield program and Eddie Michalko is still at LC-M but there are two new head coaches as Michael Bethea will guide the WO-S program and Nicole Abercrombie will coach at Bridge City.

Orangefield will join the 4A ranks again after a good two-year run at the Class 3A level.

The Lady Bobcats were just shy of 30 wins last season, going 29-13 and andvancing to the 3A Region III quarterfinals.

Over at WO-S, the Lady Mustangs made the postseason for the first time since 2007 and did a great job for first-year coach D.J. Wilson. They went 21-13 and advanced to the 4A Region III quarterfinals. Wilson has since moved over to coach the Mustang boys this year as Bethea, Wilson’s brother-in-law, steps in to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Season openers for the teams will be Nov. 10 as WO-S hosts Nederland, Orangefield welcomes Beaumont West Brook, LC-M welcomes East Chambers and Bridge City visits Hardin-Jefferson.

The district season will start earlier this season as well with 22-4A cranking up Dec. 8.

Here is a list of our local schedules:

WO-S

Nov. 10: Nederland

Nov. 14: East Chambers

Nov. 17: at PN-G

Nov. 21: PN-G

Nov. 23: at Deweyville

Nov. 24: at Central Heights

Dec. 1: at Hardin-Jefferson

Dec. 5: Evadale

Dec. 8: Bridge City*

Dec. 11: at Lumberton*

Dec. 15: Tarkington

Dec. 18: at LC-M*

Dec. 21: Hull-Daisetta

Dec. 29: Hamshire-Fannett

Dec. 30: at Hull-Daisetta

Jan. 5: Vidor*

Jan. 8: at Orangefield*

Jan. 12: Silsbee*

Jan. 15: at Bridge City*

Jan. 19: Lumberton*

Jan. 26: LC-M*

Jan. 29: at Vidor*

Feb. 2: Orangefield*

Feb. 5: at Silsbee*

* * *

ORANGEFIELD

Nov. 10: West Brook

Nov. 13: at PN-G

Nov. 17: Nederland

Nov. 19: Liberty

Nov. 24: at Jasper

Dec. 1: East Chambers

Dec. 4: PN-G

Dec. 8: at Vidor*

Dec. 15: at Silsbee*

Dec. 18: Bridge City*

Dec. 21: Buna

Dec. 22: at Deweyville

Dec. 29: at Woodville

Jan. 1: Kirbyville

Jan. 5: at Lumberton*

Jan. 8: WO-S*

Jan. 12: at LC-M*

Jan. 15: Vidor*

Jan. 22: Silsbee*

Jan. 26: at Bridge City*

Jan. 29: Lumberton*

Feb. 2: at WO-S*

Feb. 5: LC-M*

* * *

LC-M

Nov. 10: East Chambers

Nov. 13: Nederland

Nov. 17: at Tarkington

Nov. 20: at PN-G

Nov. 23: at Hull-Daisetta

Nov. 24: PN-G

Dec. 1: at Woodville

Dec. 4: Buna

Dec. 5: at Kelly

Dec. 8: Silsbee*

Dec. 11: at Bridge City*

Dec. 15: at Lumberton*

Dec. 18: WO-S*

Dec. 21: at Hamshire-Fannett

Dec. 28: at Evadale

Jan. 5: Hull-Daisetta

Jan. 8: at Vidor*

Jan. 12: Orangefield*

Jan. 15: Silsbee*

Jan. 19: Bridge City*

Jan. 22: Lumberton*

Jan. 26: at WO-S*

Feb. 2: Vidor*

Feb. 5: at Orangefield*

* * *

BRIDGE CITY

Nov. 10: at Hardin-Jefferson

Nov. 13: Woodville

Nov. 20: at Nederland

Nov. 23: Buna

Dec. 1: at Deweyville

Dec. 4: at Tarkington

Dec. 8: at WO-S*

Dec. 11: LC-M*

Dec. 15: Vidor*

Dec. 18: at Orangefield*

Dec. 21: at Kelly

Dec. 29: East Chambers

Jan. 5: Silsbee*

Jan. 12: at Lumberton*

Jan. 15: WO-S*

Jan. 19: at LC-M*

Jan. 22: at Vidor*

Jan. 26: Orangefield*

Jan. 29: at Silsbee*

Feb. 5: Lumberton*

