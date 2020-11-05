Charlene L. Teal, 87, of Victoria, Texas departed this life to be in the arms of her loving Savior at sunrise on Monday, November 2, 2020. Charlene was born on December 22, 1932 in Victoria, Texas to Werner J. Weber, Sr. and Effie DeDear Weber. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

By nature, Charlene was kind-hearted and fun-loving. She had a passion for music and dancing. She loved spending time with her family. She faithfully attended all activities of her children and grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she had an extensive Christmas village collection which was featured in a holiday issue of the Victoria Advocate. She loved attending church service, sharing her beautiful voice during hymns and rarely missed any of the special activities. She was a very giving person and always placed other’s needs in front of her own. She had an extra-ordinary work ethic having worked several positions in Victoria, most notably at Victoria Pharmacy before moving to Orange, Texas. There she worked for the Texas Agriculture Extension office as well as many years at Sears before moving back to Victoria where she spent her golden years. She truly was a people person and enjoyed meeting new people.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon (James) Brewer of Mauriceville, Texas; son, Michael (Kathy) Fishbeck of Schroeder, Texas; brother, W. J. Weber (Ann) of Victoria; granddaughter, Carri Thompson of Mont Belvieu, Texas; grandson, Michael (Lindsey) of Inez, Texas; grandson, Travis (Tammi) Brewer of Livingston, Texas; great grandchildren, Asa Thompson, Rex Thompson, Cole Thompson, Brady Thompson, Blye Thompson, Aubrey Brewer and Jacob Brewer; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Charlene was proceeded in death by her father, Werner J. Weber, Sr.; her mother, Effie DeDear Weber; her sister, Billie Joyce Groll and her daughter-in-law, Deme Fishbeck.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at Martin Luther Church in Coletoville, Texas on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Dr. Paul Kirchner will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at the church on that same day beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the services at Martin Luther Cemetery in Coletoville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Martin Luther Church Choir fund.

Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.