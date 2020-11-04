UPDATE: Texas Rangers Investigate an Officer-Involved Shooting in Jefferson County
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers Division identified John Wesley Seymour, 59, of Beaumont as the subject who was shot by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies following a family disturbance call on November 3.
_____
JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers Division, with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Offices, are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on November 3. At approximately 3 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Carpenter Road regarding a family disturbance that involved a weapon.
The preliminary investigation indicates Deputies arrived and found a male subject had barricaded himself with a firearm inside a travel trailer on the property.
Deputies continued negotiating with the subject – asking him to bring this incident to a peaceful end – for several hours, but he refused to surrender. Less than lethal tactics were unsuccessful in getting the subject to leave the trailer without a firearm.
When the subject did exit the travel trailer, he pointed a handgun towards the Deputies and he was shot.
Deputies assisted EMS personnel, who were already on-scene, with life-saving efforts.
The 59-year-old Beaumont man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
This is an active investigation and additional details are unavailable for release at this time.
