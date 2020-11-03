Salvation Army Virtual Bell-Ringers Needed This Christmas!

To The Leader

Christmas is fast approaching! Shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Orange. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in need in our community. This year, The Salvation Army has a new way you can get involved and get into the Christmas spirit – take the Red Kettle Challenge!

The Red Kettle Challenge offers a new, virtual twist to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need. “You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Captain Zuniga of The Salvation Army. “However, we are issuing the Red Kettle Challenge in our community to step up the efforts to help families who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. This year has been difficult for many in our community. You can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long. We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettles.”

To register for the Red Kettle Challenge, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Orange/. Select “Take The Challenge,” then register your individual or team kettle, set a goal, and get to work promoting it to your co-workers, family and friends.

“With ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the Red Kettle Challenge provides a way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army and the many we help, without having to leave the house,” said Captain Zuniga. “Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and help Rescue Christmas right here in Orange.”

Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve. “All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” said Captain Zuniga. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

In 2019, The Salvation Army in Orange raised $60,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $75,000.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year! You can select the location, day and time you would like to ring when you visit www.RegisterToRing.com. We hope to see you at the kettle!

For more information about The Salvation Army, please call us at (409) 291-8400 or visit us at 1950 Martin Luther King Dr, Orange, TX 77630. And as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.