November 3, 2020

Photo courtesy of Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD

LCI elects Student Council Officers

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Little Cypress Intermediate recently elected Student Council Officers for the 2020-2021 school year. They are, from left to right, Taylor Bean-Historian, Brystol Castino-Vice President, Jayslea Bourdier-President, Charley Jones-Head Senator, Emmy Richards-Secretary, Fowler Mills-Treasurer and Justus Fuller-Senator. Jamie Williams is the Student Council sponsor.

 

