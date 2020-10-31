Vidor Police Beat 10.21-10.27.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 21 – October 27, 2020:
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Damaged property at the 800 block of Tannahill Street
- Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street
- Runaway at the 18300 block of Interstate 10
Thursday, Oct. 22
- Theft at the 1100 block of Church Street
Friday, Oct. 23
- Assault at the 1400 block of Windwood Street
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of Moreland Street
- Burglary at the 100 block of Needles Street
- Assault at the 100 block of South Denver Street
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Burglary at the 1200 block of Tannahill Street
Sunday, Oct. 25
- Assault at the 400 block of South Archie Street
Monday, Oct. 26
- Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Theft at the 600 block of South Main Street
- Damaged property at the 2300 block of Old Spanish Trail
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
