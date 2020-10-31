Lutcher Theater announces 2020-21 Season

To The Leader

The performing arts world has been challenged to find a different approach to programming because of COVID-19. Until it’s safe for live, large, indoor gatherings, the Lutcher is thinking “outside the theater” to program in new ways this season, presenting 4 exciting events for 2020-21 as part of Project EnterMISSION.

The lineup will include, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra Benefit Concert for Hurricane Relief, recorded Live-At-The-Lutcher and premiering on the Lutcher Theater Facebook page on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy Monroe, Louisiana natives, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, along with their fiery hot 10-piece big band from the comfort of your home! All across America, audiences have fallen in love with these two sophisticated Southern gentleman and their high-energy show. Along with the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship, these two bring their rich friendship and charm to the stage. Fashioned in the style and swagger of legendary entertainers, graced with a touch of Motown, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more, Davis & Johnson are putting their own stamp on the Great American songbook.

A link will be provided during the concert to donate funds to recent hurricane victims. 100% of the donations received by the Orchestra will benefit Orange County Disaster Rebuild and The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana for Southeast Texas & Southwest Louisiana families recovering from Hurricane Laura & Delta.

Showtime Under the Stars will bring two Drive-Up-Style Broadway-Inspired movie nights to the Lutcher parking lot. The family holiday favorite How the Grinch Stole Christmas will play on December 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. Patrons are invited to savor a socially distant picnic from the comfort of their vehicle, while watching the timeless classic on a 30-ft wide LED jumbo screen. A pre-show carol sing-along and festive lighted display will round out the evening. Collection boxes will be available for donations to the Lutcher’s annual PJ & Blanket Drive, benefiting the Salvation Army of Orange County.

Celebrate one of the greatest Broadway love stories of all time with a romantic Valentine’s Masquerade movie night. The Phantom of the Opera will show on the big screen February 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. Bring your sweetheart and a picnic, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Lutcher. All we ask of you is that you wear your “mask,” observe social distancing and enjoy The Music of the Night!

The movie nights are free, but each vehicle must have a reserved ticket to enter the parking lot and spaces are limited.

Ticket reservations for “Grinch” will be open on November 16, 2020; reservations for “Phantom” will open on February 1, 2021. Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office at (409) 886-5535 for Showtime Under The Stars reservations.

A Western Swing Spring Fling will 2-step into town on Saturday, April 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. featuring live music and An Evening With The Quebe Sisters of Dallas,Texas. These talented musicians will bring their unique Americana blend of western swing & Texas-style fiddling to the Lutcher parking lot stage. Sit a spell, dance the night away or enjoy food trucks and more at this fun-filled outdoor event.

Tickets on sale November 16, 2020 at Lutcher.org or by calling the Lutcher Theater Box Office (409) 886-5535.

Project EnterMISSION is a four-part initiative that offers the following invitations to the Lutcher community:

Stand – Stand strong and stretch with us as we offer a different approach to programming during this time.

Refresh – Savor our social media and subscribe to our YouTube channel for a series of fun and compelling Lutcher Theater stories and behind-the-scenes episodes.

Connect – Join us as we help those in need with community service projects.

Learn – Engage in arts integrated educational activities designed for your students and entire family to enjoy.