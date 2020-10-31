Early voting ends, Election Day is Tuesday
By Dawn Burleigh
As of Friday morning, the last day of early voting, the number of voters who have cast their ballot is 28,540. The number is higher the total number of voters in the 2018 election at 26,405. In 2018, 51% of the voters turned out for the mid-term elections. In 2016, the last Presidential Election, 60.05% or 31,848 voters turned out at the polls.
Tuesday is Election Day and the last opportunity to cast ones vote for our next president or to vote in serval location elections such as drainage district, school boards and city councils.
On the ballots, voters will not only have the option to vote for the presidential election, but also local elections originally scheduled earlier this year but also postponed due to the pandemic.
Straight party voting is not an option this time as House Bill 25, passed during the 85th Legislative Session, eliminated straight party voting effective September 1, 2020. If you wish to vote for all of the candidates affiliated with one party, you should select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sample ballots can be found at https://www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/ElectionsAdministration/SampleBallots
Results for local races will be posted at www.orangeleader.com as they become available Tuesday evening.
Candidates in contested races are:
President/Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
LIB Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker
U. S. Senator
REP John Coryn
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar
LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon
GRN David B. Collins
U.S. Representative District 36
REP Brian Babin
DEM Rashad Lewis
LIB Chad Abbey
GRN Hal J. Ridley, Jr
Railroad Commissioner
REP James “Jim” Wright
DEM Chrysta Castaneda
LIB Matt Sterett
GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
REP Nathan Hecht
DEM Amy Clark Meachum
LIB Mark Ash
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term
REP Jane Bland
DEM Kathy Cheng
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7
REP Jeff Boyd
DEM Staci Williams
LIB William Bryan Strange III
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8
REP Brett Busby
DEM Gisela D. Triana
LIB Tom Oxford
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3
REP Bert Richardson
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 4
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary
DEM Tina Clinton
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 9
REP David Newell
DEM Brandon Birmingham
Orange County Drainage Pct. 2
Larry E. Ancelot Jr
j.b. Arrington
Orange County Drainage Pct. 3
James Scales
Randy Fuselier
City of Pinehurst Mayor
Dan Mohon
Troy Pierce
City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large
Charles Ray Thomas
Paul Burch
Bridge City Council Place 2
Mike Reed
Kenneth Prosperie
Rose City Councilmember At Large
Tony Wilcoxson
Shelia Faske
Jeff Dom
Linda Durmon
Jeff Schulze
Jayme McGlothin
Bridge City School District Place 6
Michael C. Johnson
Keith A. Jones
Bridge City School District Place 7
Mark Anderson
Cory L. Mitchell
Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3
Jude Graffagnino
Juan Gonzales
