West Bluff Road begins disannexation

City of Orange is disannexing West Bluff Road and returning it to the county.

The road has been rehabilitated with grant funds and once it is disannexed, the county will become responsible for maintaining the road.

The city staff negotiated with county officials concerning the maintenance of West Bluff Road from Elmire Road easterly to the end. The road has been a maintenance nightmare for the city even after the city received a grant and payment from a contractor to repair the road according to a memorandum from Director of Planning and Community Development Kelvin Knauf requesting a public hearing for the disannexation.

On October 13, 2020, Orange Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to recommend the city disannex the road.

The roadway is 60 feet wide and approximately 1.7 miles.

Orange County Commissioners Court passed a resolution accepting West Bluff Road into the county maintenance program on June 8, 2020.

As part of the conditions to accept the road, the city of Orange will transfer funds in the amount of $100,000, the funds received from Phillips Pipeline LLC for damages to the road during the construction/installation of the pipeline by or for Phillips Pipeline LLC.