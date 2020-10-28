OP-ED: Making Halloween possible despite COVID-19

Halloween is around the corner and COVID-19 is still elevating in high numbers for thousands of Americans, especially our children. I know this is the time of the year to celebrate trick or treating with your babies and collecting all sorts of goodies; but it is also important to be safe.

Elizabeth Gutierrez and two of her co-workers who work for Golden Triangle Emergency Center are assembling the community with Trick or Treat. They are partnering with other businesses within the community to help ensure a safe environment for our children to go trick or treating.

“We know COVID-19 is still on the rise and wanted our children in the community to be safe during Halloween,” Gutierrez stated.

They are still asking businesses to join and so far they have:

Bridge City Bank Granger Orange County Urgent Care Pinehurst BBQ Dairy Queen Livol Herbal Nutrition

If any of our local businesses want to support please contact Elizabeth Gutierrez at (409) 920- 4470. The Trick or Treat event will be Halloween October 31st at 5 p.m. It will start at 3107 Edgar Brown Drive.

There will also be a posted map on both the Golden Triangle Emergency Center Facebook and Instagram page.

Orange, Texas let us all come together to make Halloween safe for our children to enjoy. Thank you Golden Triangle Emergency Center for your involvement in our great community.

Mary Ekene/ Member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. (Orange Alumnae), Activist for Bring Positivity Back, Owner & Founder of Livol Herbal Nutrition