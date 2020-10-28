October 28, 2020

  • 73°
Van Wade/Orange Leader LC-M's Trinity Williams goes up for a nice shot earlier this season against Silsbee.

Lady Bears earn third seed, will face Splendora Thursday

By Van Wade

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The District 22-4A champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff battle set as do the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears and Vidor Lady Pirates.

The Lady Bears and Lady Pirates tied for third-place in the 22-4A standings and played for playoff seeding Tuesday night in Vidor where the Lady Bears won in three straight games.

The Lady Cardinals, who stormed through district play with a 11-1 mark, will face the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks, the fourth-place team out of District 21-4A, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Buna High School.

The Lady Bears, the third seed out of 22-4A, will face 21-4A runnerup Splendora at 8 p.m. Thursday at Kountze High School.

The Lady Pirates, the fourth seed out of 22-4A, will take on 21-4A champion Huffman Thursday at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

The Lumberton Lady Raiders, 10-2 in district, is the second-place seed out of 22-4A.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar