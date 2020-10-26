October 26, 2020

  • 81°
Courtesy photo OFISD

Golden Triangle Emergency donates to OFISD

By Van Wade

Published 10:30 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Golden Triangle Emergency Center graciously donated medical supplies to help supply Orangefield’s nurse’s office. There were enough supplies available that the school district was able to distribute them across the district to help all three campuses.

OISD greatly appreciates Golden Triangle Emergency Center and their generous donation. Pictured are Orangefield Elementary nurse Connie Dorman and Golden Triangle Emergency Center Director of Nursing Andrianna Kovatch.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar