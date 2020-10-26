Golden Triangle Emergency donates to OFISD
Golden Triangle Emergency Center graciously donated medical supplies to help supply Orangefield’s nurse’s office. There were enough supplies available that the school district was able to distribute them across the district to help all three campuses.
OISD greatly appreciates Golden Triangle Emergency Center and their generous donation. Pictured are Orangefield Elementary nurse Connie Dorman and Golden Triangle Emergency Center Director of Nursing Andrianna Kovatch.
You Might Like
Kiwanis donates to Salvation Army
Captains Frankie and Jan Zuniga of the Salvation Army of Orange were on hand at the Kiwanis Club of Orange... read more