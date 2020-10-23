St. Mary’s 1st Nine Weeks Honor Roll 2020-2021

The 2020-2021 Honor Roll First Semester includes 3rd Grade through 8th Grade for the. The Second Semester Honor Roll includes 2nd Grade through 8th Grade.

St. Mary Catholic School

Honor Roll 1st Nine Weeks of 2020-2021

Ninety & Above –

3rd Grade

Jacob King

Kinley Mangrum

4th Grade

Tristan Balthazar

Audrey Broussard

5th Grade

Paris Dugas

6th Grade

Allie Broussard

Preston Ewing

Evalen Rincon

Tristan Tran

7th Grade

Catherine Doan

Paige McKee

Grace Wimberley

8th Grade

Lauren Corrao

Kiera Howington

Congratulations to each student for this accomplishment!!