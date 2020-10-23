St. Mary’s 1st Nine Weeks Honor Roll 2020-2021
The 2020-2021 Honor Roll First Semester includes 3rd Grade through 8th Grade for the. The Second Semester Honor Roll includes 2nd Grade through 8th Grade.
St. Mary Catholic School
Honor Roll 1st Nine Weeks of 2020-2021
Ninety & Above –
3rd Grade
Jacob King
Kinley Mangrum
4th Grade
Tristan Balthazar
Audrey Broussard
5th Grade
Paris Dugas
6th Grade
Allie Broussard
Preston Ewing
Evalen Rincon
Tristan Tran
7th Grade
Catherine Doan
Paige McKee
Grace Wimberley
8th Grade
Lauren Corrao
Kiera Howington
Congratulations to each student for this accomplishment!!
