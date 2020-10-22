October 23, 2020

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10.22.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:51 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Weather

A cold front will move through the region Friday night, producing a few showers and thunderstorms.
This weekend will be warm and dry.
Next week will have small rain chances each day with cooler temperatures arriving towards the end of the week.
The tropics are active, but no threats to our region.

