NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10.22.20
Weather
A cold front will move through the region Friday night, producing a few showers and thunderstorms.
This weekend will be warm and dry.
Next week will have small rain chances each day with cooler temperatures arriving towards the end of the week.
The tropics are active, but no threats to our region.
