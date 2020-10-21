OrangeYouBold: Unfinished project requires taking on one step at a time

Hello beautiful people. Ambition is a wonderful thing and sometimes I have a surplus of it. I took on a project of refinishing a table and chairs this weekend. The project requires drying time and a few coats of pain and eventually a topcoat. All of these steps are needed in order to maximize the life of the table. You will find you cannot cut corners on some projects or you will be repairing it later. The best thing you can do for an unfinished project is to finish it in steps.

You want to give yourself the time to complete a step and set yourself up for the next step. In this particular project, I painted the entire table first because I like to see a complete change. The table is the largest piece to the project and the chairs were more detailed. I was pressed for time this weekend, but I wanted to get the project started because I have been putting it off. I will confess that I have been known to leave a project unfinished. My tip is to leave the project in plain sight, so you are reminded that it is not complete. I know that could be seen as negative energy, but let’s go with it. I promise it will help light a fire under you.

The table was a free item given away on Facebook. My cost in this project is $10 for chalk paint and I will top it later. This will be part of next weeks article. I will finish painting and apply a protective topcoat. You can expect some staging for the next column in addition to a completed project. I encourage you to pick up that unfinished project and complete it. You will feel so much better when you do. Remember why you started the project and it should be enough motivation to finish it. Be bold in all of your projects and finish them proudly. If you have an unfinished project that needs some direction email it to me at orangeyoubold@gmail.com. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.