Auto-Pedestrian Fatality Crash in Jefferson County
PRESS RELEASE — On October 19, 2020, at approximately 10:45p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred near mile marker 839.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. The driver of the Nissan struck a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.
The pedestrian, 39-year-old Richard Touchton of Florida, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old resident of Vidor, was not injured.
