Man shot in apartment parking lot

PRESS RELEASE — On October 18, 2020 at 8:30 pm officers of the Orange Police Department responded to the James Zay Apartments located at 610 Burton Avenue and the Exceptional Emergency Center-Orange located at 1321 16th Street on simultaneous reports of shooting victims. It was determined that a twenty-year-old male had been shot in the parking lot of the James Zay Apartments and transported to the Exceptional Emergency Center. The victim was later transferred by ambulance to another area hospital.

Early reports indicated that the shooting victim’s injuries will require significant medical treatment but are not life threatening. The victim and witnesses are cooperating with the Orange Police Department during this investigation. Any others who may have information about this shooting are encouraged to contact the Orange Police Department.

At the time of this press release, a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges.