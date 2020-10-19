October 20, 2020

Death Notices 10.19.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:05 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

Jerry Lee Rowley, 69 of League City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Timothy “Tim” Morris McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Ladelle Ann Blakeney, 87, of Bridge City, passed away on October 17, 2020. Services pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

