Pastor Appreciation Month
Clergy Appreciation Day on the second Sunday in October reminds us to recognize the work of ministers, pastors, and priests in the United States. This national day also falls in National Clergy Month, which is observed each October. Many congregations take up a special offering on this day to bless their pastors. Thank your pastor today for leading and guiding your church especially with the challenges they faced in 2020.
