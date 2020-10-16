Mustangs gallop past Bobcats, 51-7

WEST ORANGE – Dominating the game from start to finish, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs downed the Orangefield Bobcats 51-7 in District 11-4A Division II action at Hooks Stadium Friday night.

The Mustangs (5-0, 4-0), sparked by a big game from quarterback Jerren Terrell and another huge defensive effort, outgained the Bobcats (2-3, 1-2) 458-146 on the night.

Terrell completed 15-of-21 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more.

Mustang receiver Jacob Dominguez hauled in three passes for 88 yards. Jalen Thompson had four catches for 64 yards and a score and Braden Gant had two catches for 39 yards and a TD.

Elijah Gales led the Mustang ground game with 66 yards on three carries while Jamaal Shaw had 60 yards on 10 totes.

Orangefield fullback Hunter Ashworth ran hard, bruising his way to 74 hard-earned yards on 19 carries. Bobcat quarterback Gunner Jones ran for 24 yards on six carries and completed 2-of-8 passes for 18 yards, that included a 13-yard touchdown pass to running back Dwight Davis.

Terrell had a magical first half as he completed 13-of-17 passes for 236 yards and passed for two scores and ran for two more.

The Mustangs outgained the Bobcats 314-28 in the first 24 minutes and did not allow Orangefield a first down as they went into the locker room with a 34-0 edge.

The first time they had the ball, the Mustangs went 64 yards in 10 plays to find the end zone.

Terrell hit receiver Jacob Dominguez on two passes for 41 yards on the march and Thompson hauled in a 33-yard pass that got to the 1. Three plays later Terrell scored on a one-yard keeper. The extra-point failed as WO-S led 6-0 with 6:08 in the first quarter.

The Mustangs put up four touchdowns in the second quarter.

WO-S put together a five-play, 62-yard drive to go up 13-0 with 10:34 in the half.

Shaw got loose for an 18-yard run on the series and Terrell found Jubar Ross on a sharp pass to the Bobcat 18 for a 22-yard gain. Jailen Brown capped it with a 15-yard touchdown gallop up the middle and Angel Ibarra booted the extra-point.

The Mustangs went 51 yards in six plays to score again on their next possession.

Shaw busted loose for runs of 12 and 11 yards. Terrell connected with Braden Gant on a 18-yard dart over the middle that got to the Bobcat 10. After a loss of yards and a penalty, Terrell found Gant again, this time on a 21-yard touchdown pass over the middle, pushing it to 20-0 with 5:44 in the half.

WO-S put together a five-play, 56-yard touchdown drive to go up 27-0 with 2:59 in the half.

Shaw had a nice 16-yard run and zipped down the field on a 29-yard pass from Terrell that got to the Bobcat 10. On the next play, Terrell took it around the right side for the keeper and the 10-yard score.

Mustang defensive back Jadon Jones picked off a Gunner Jones pass at the Mustang 37 with 1:29 in the half.

Terrell teamed up with Dominguez on a 47-yard strike over the middle that got to the Bobcat 16. Three plays later Terrell teamed up with Thompson on a 16-yard touchdown pass as Thompson made a great diving catch in the front of the end zone, making it 34-0 with 0:46 in the half.

Dominguez had three catches for 88 yards in the half. Thompson had three receptions for 53 yards and Gant had two catches for 39 yards. Shaw had 60 yards on 10 carries.

Hunter Ashworth led the Bobcats with 20 yards on 11 carries in the half. The Bobcats were limited to 23 yards on 17 carries in the half.

The Mustangs scored quick to start the second half when Tyrone Brown scooped up a fumble and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown with 9:11 in the third quarter.

WO-S made it 48-0 with a five-play, 93-yard scoring march that was sparked by a 64-yard dart by Gales. Jayson Zeigler, Jr. capped it off with a 16-yard touchdown run around the left side with 3:41 in the third.

The Bobcats then put together their best drive of the night, zipping 69-yards in six plays.

Ashworth broke loose on a 32-yard run that got to the Mustang 26. Garrison Hughes had a nice 12-yard gallop to the Mustang 14 and two plays later Jones found Davis with a superb pass over the middle for a 13-yard score with 0:21 in the third.

Mustang kicker Angel Ibarra set a personal-best 47-yard field goal with 10:08 to complete the scoring.

The Mustangs will hit the road next week to face Liberty while the Bobcats return home to take on Bridge City.