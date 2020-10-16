Get out and Vote

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Orange (TX) Alumnae Chapter met on Tuesday, the first day of early voting, at the Orange Public Library, to vote. President Linda Lee, Anitrea Goodwin, Margaret Adams, Kym Celestine-Franklin, Debra Jefferson, Lykendria Walker, and Mary Ekene wore shirts reminding people to exercise their right to vote. Early voting continues thru Friday, Oct. 30.