OFHS gets grant from ExxonMobil Pipeline Co.
ExxonMobil Pipeline Company recently donated $2,500 to Orangefield High School.
The money will be used to support the educational capabilities of OHS. OFISD is sincerely appreciative of the generous donation from local industry.
Pictured below are Timothy Tremont, OHS Assistant Principal, and Sunshine Copeland, OISD District Librarian/Grant Writer.
