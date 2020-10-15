NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10.15.20

Today, the winter weather outlook was released, calling for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation in our region. If this verifies, a drought will likely form.

A cold front will move through our area tonight, bringing a small chance of rain with it, followed by cooler weather on Friday and Friday night. This weekend will be dry.

Next week will be warmer, and there will be small rain chances each day.

In the tropics, no threat to our region in the short term. We are monitoring a region in the southwestern Caribbean and another region between Bermuda and the Caribbean for a low chance (20%) for tropical development early next week.