Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.28-10.11.20
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 28 – October 11, 2020:
Monday, Sept. 28
- Theft at the 2600 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City
- Disturbance at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor
Tuesday, Sept. 29
- Theft at the 500 block of Needles Street in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Lisa Drive in Vidor
- Assault on Westwood Street in Vidor
- Vicious animal at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Theft at the 3500 block of Brent Drive in Orange
- Stolen Vehicle at the 1000 block of Orange Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor
Thursday, Oct. 1
- Vehicle collision at the 4200 block of Main Street in Vidor. A vehicle struck a convenience store.
- Criminal mischief at the 20000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Traffic stop near Interstate 10 westbound at the 853 exit. The driver was arrested for pending criminal charges.
Friday, Oct. 2
- Suspicious circumstances at the 500 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Kennedy Drive in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 5600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
- Recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of North Hwy 105 in Vidor
- Animal bite reported at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for an incident which occurred in Orange.
- Assault at the 1700 block of Fox Road in Vidor
Saturday, Oct. 3
- Theft at the 7000 block of Morris Road in Orange
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Theft at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive in Orange
- Recovery of s stolen motorcycle at the 5700 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor.
- Theft at the 8900 block of Cardinal Street in Orange.
Monday, Oct. 5
- Disturbance at the 8000 block of North State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Suspicious vehicle at the 4500 block of East Railroad in Vidor
- Threats at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Assault at the 1000 block of Pine Cove in Vidor
- Theft at the 800 block of Spruce Street in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
- Runaway at the 1600 block of Bonham Street in West Orange
Thursday, Oct. 8
- Threats at the 600 block of East Railroad in Vidor
- Runaway at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge Road in Vidor.
- Burglary at the 14000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor.
- Theft at the 3100 block of North Main Street in Orange
Friday, Oct. 9
- Theft at the 4500 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Theft at the 4600 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Theft on Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Criminal mischief at the 3000 block of Murf Lane in Orange
- Assault on Concord Street in Vidor.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
