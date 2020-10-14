October 14, 2020

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.28-10.11.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:06 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 28 – October 11, 2020:

Monday, Sept. 28

  • Theft at the 2600 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City
  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor

Tuesday, Sept. 29

  • Theft at the 500 block of Needles Street in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Lisa Drive in Vidor
  • Assault on Westwood Street in Vidor
  • Vicious animal at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Wednesday, Sept. 30

  • Theft at the 3500 block of Brent Drive in Orange
  • Stolen Vehicle at the 1000 block of Orange Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor

Thursday, Oct. 1

  • Vehicle collision at the 4200 block of Main Street in Vidor. A vehicle struck a convenience store.
  • Criminal mischief at the 20000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Traffic stop near Interstate 10 westbound at the 853 exit. The driver was arrested for pending criminal charges.

Friday, Oct. 2

  • Suspicious circumstances at the 500 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Kennedy Drive in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 5600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 4000 block of North Hwy 105 in Vidor
  • Animal bite reported at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for an incident which occurred in Orange.
  • Assault at the 1700 block of Fox Road in Vidor

Saturday, Oct. 3

  • Theft at the 7000 block of Morris Road in Orange

Sunday, Oct. 4

  • Theft at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive in Orange
  • Recovery of s stolen motorcycle at the 5700 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor.
  • Theft at the 8900 block of Cardinal Street in Orange.

Monday, Oct. 5

  • Disturbance at the 8000 block of North State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

  • Suspicious vehicle at the 4500 block of East Railroad in Vidor
  • Threats at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Wednesday, Oct. 7

  • Assault at the 1000 block of Pine Cove in Vidor
  • Theft at the 800 block of Spruce Street in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
  • Runaway at the 1600 block of Bonham Street in West Orange

Thursday, Oct. 8

  • Threats at the 600 block of East Railroad in Vidor
  • Runaway at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge Road in Vidor.
  • Burglary at the 14000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor.
  • Theft at the 3100 block of North Main Street in Orange

Friday, Oct. 9

  • Theft at the 4500 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Theft at the 4600 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Theft on Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Sunday, Oct. 11

  • Criminal mischief at the 3000 block of Murf Lane in Orange
  • Assault on Concord Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

