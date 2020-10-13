Divorces 9.28-10.9.20
The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of September 28 – October 9, 2020:
Amber D Hudson and Travis L Hudson
Chris Massey and Sara Kristina Massey
Kelly Amanda Williams and Burnis Anthony Willliams III
Donald John Allbright and Shy Lynn Allbright
Frederick William Barlow Jr and Crystal Leann Barlow
Casper Hunely and Chrisy Hunley
Paton Willis and Genevive Wills
Stacy Wayne Smith and Vicki Ann Smith
Taylor Capri Maxwell and Vernon Paul Maxwell
Monique Alexias Angel Nguyen and Vuong Ang Nguyen
Mary Scales Moore and John Edward Moore
April Devonne Hancock and Ouincy Jasun Broussard
Health Scores 10.13.20
From staff reports Establishments inspected between September 16 -September 30, 2020 Domino’s Pizza #6495, 7166 North Hwy. 87 in Orange,... read more