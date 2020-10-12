Volunteers come together to fight suicide

To The Leader

BEAUMONT, Texas – In the era of COVID-19, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from Southeast Texas will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.

The Southeast Texas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will host the Out of the Darkness Drive Through Experience on Saturday, October 17 at Spindletop Center’s South Campus (2750 South 8th Street, Beaumont, TX 77701) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. This gathering will support the AFSP’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. Participants will be able to drive through and pick up event t-shirts, honor beads, free community resources and add their loved ones’ names to a memorial.

“Suicide touches one in five American families,” said Cammy Hazim, area director for the Southeast Texas chapter of AFSP. “By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide. Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going.”

The Southeast Texas Out of the Darkness Drive Through Experience is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year.

“We can all learn new ways to help each other save lives,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By joining an Out of the Darkness Experience, you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are hopeful. Together, we can create a culture that’s smart about mental health.”

To donate or join this event, visit: www.afsp.org/beaumont.