Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.21-9.27.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 21 – September 27, 2020:
Monday, Sept. 21
- Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 5600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
- Child sexual assault in Orange
Tuesday, Sept. 22
- Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Burglary at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Attempted burglary at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange
- Burglary at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Runaway at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor
Wednesday, Sept. 23
- Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
- Harassment at the 100 block of Stephanie Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 2500 block of Barbara Street in Vidor
Thursday, Sept. 24
- Suspicious person at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
- Discharge of a firearm on North Tram in Vidor
- Discharge of a firearm at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1131 and Farm to Market Road 105 in Pine Forest
- Disturbance at the 1100 block of Liberty Drive in Vidor
- Burglary at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft at the 14000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Missing person at the 4500 block of Church House Road in Orange
- Animal bite at the 200 block of Walden Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 3000 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
- Animal bite at the 1400 block of Shady Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 7000 block of Boilermaker Drive in Orange
Friday, Sept. 25
- Theft at the 2600 block of Holiman Circle in Orange
- Fraud at the 100 block of Happy Home Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 560 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
- Fraud at the 2800 block of Marion Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 1000 block of Buckingham Drive in Orange
- Narcotics incident at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Burglary at the 5500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene Street in Orange
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Missing person at the 8100 block of Melcer Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 2200 block of Waterford Way in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
- Assault at the 200 block of Border Street
Sunday, Sept. 27
- Theft at the 1100 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Theft at the 5800 block of West Grigsby in Vidor
- Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy 62 in Orange
- Assault at the 4600 block of Monroe Street in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
