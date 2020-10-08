Salvation Army Texas Disaster Response Teams Deploying as Hurricane Delta Approaches

Dallas, Texas – Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 storm on Friday along the Louisiana Gulf Coast that is still recovering from the impact Hurricane Laura. The Salvation Army has placed disaster relief resources across Louisiana and in neighboring states on standby, including mobile feeding kitchens, trained personnel, and supplies. Disaster response teams and units from Texas are staging in Beaumont ahead of anticipated relief efforts.

“Many of our trained disaster personnel have spent the past several weeks serving those impacted by Hurricane Laura in Southeast Texas and the Lake Charles area. Having just returned home they are now preparing to leave again to serve those who will be affected by Hurricane Delta,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “Our people are trained for situations like this and are committed to helping those who find themselves in crisis. The Salvation Army will be there to help.”

An eight-person Incident Management Team from Texas will be staged in Beaumont on Friday ready to deploy and lead The Salvation Army response efforts in the area most impacted by Hurricane Delta. Five Rapid Response Units, which are modified pick-up trucks with the ability to serve food and drinks, from Granbury, Houston, Dallas (2), and Freeport have been deployed. Two mobile kitchen units, able to prepare and serve up to 1,500 meals per day, from San Angelo and Dallas are also headed to Beaumont staffed by trained disaster personnel and volunteers. Additional equipment from Texas that will support the relief efforts include a 53’ field kitchen with the capacity to produce 10,000 meals per day, a 53’ Command Post, shower trailer, 2 hand washing trailers, 53’ reefer, and a 3500 gallon water tanker.

“This has been an especially active hurricane season that has required large-scale response efforts by The Salvation Army and our partner agencies,” said Migues. “Our people are prayed-up, well trained, and ready for the challenging work ahead. We ask for your support and prayers as we travel to serve those in need.”

In times of disaster The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services staff and volunteers will typically each serve for 14 days at a time. In the early days of a response, The Salvation Army’s focus is to provide for the immediate physical needs of the first responders and storm survivors by delivering food, drinks, and snacks. Emotional and Spiritual Care is another integral component of the Army’s service. Trained staff and volunteers are available to speak with, listen to, and pray with those affected by disaster.

For the latest information on The Salvation Army relief efforts please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org. To support Hurricane Delta relief efforts visit www.HelpSalvationArmy.org.