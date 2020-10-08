OP-ED: Virtual Fit Kamp defeats quarantine pounds

Virtual Fit Kamp is a fun, energetic virtual camp to help both men and women stay in shape. Due to COVID-19, a lot of organizations, businesses and groups are doing a lot of things virtual.

Virtual Fit Kamp started in Houston, Texas with Karma Kelly. Karma Kelly is a woman who went on her own personal health journey and found great success by doing aerobics virtually online with others.

Virtual Fit Kamp has grown and expands to Orange, Texas. Orange native, Bambi Cook will lead the Fit Kamp which will start October 10.

“This will be a fun way to help people get and stay in shape. I am excited,” Cook expressed.

Cook is Fit Kamp’s Coach here in Orange and the camp will have everything from cardio, twerk cardio, and full body burn aerobics. Cook has been on her own personal health journey in the past year and wants to help people get in shape as a way of giving back to her community.

Virtual Fit Kamp is going to be a great fit camp to do fun exercises and it is also FREE! Everyone is more than welcome to join and enjoy a great time.

Bambi Cook, Orange, Texas is very proud of you for being this week’s POSITIVITY HIGHLIGHT. Keep up the great work!!

Mary Ekene, Author /Activist Bring Positivity Back, Founder of Livol Herbal Nutrition, & Crazy Faith Ministries