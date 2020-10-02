Art Club Officers and special project announced for St. Mary’s

To The Leader

The art club and art students from St. Mary Catholic School have been working on a special project for Texas Total Care Home Health & Hospice (TTC). TTC provides home health, palliative care to patients in homes or facilities, as well as community outreach. The art students created and matted artwork for over 100 patients. Student’s hope this will comfort the patients to know someone is thinking about them during these trying times, especially when only a few visitors are allowed into the nursing homes.

Liz Mazzola Oliva, volunteer coordinator and St. Mary Alumni, and Amber Jones, Community Educator, came to pick up the art work. The eighth-grade class was on hand to greet the employees from Total Care Home and Health. Joining them were new classmates from Our Lady Catholic School in Sulfur, La. These students have temporarily joined our school due to the damage OLS suffered during Hurricane Laura. We are blessed to be able to accommodate them under such tragic circumstances and pleased to have all the new students in our classes.

The St. Mary Art Club is under the direction of Cindy Claybar, art teacher. Katie Sanders, St. Mary principal and Mrs. Claybar have been corresponding with Liz Mazzola Oliva about the school’s first Learn and Serve Project. All the students were eager to be a part of the exciting event and enjoy doing projects that involve service to others in our community.

The newly elected Art Club Officers are:

Lauren Corrao-President

Kiera Howington-Vice President

Catherine Doan-Secretary

Thomasina Nguyen-Treasurer

Victoria Cole-Advisor

Allie Broussard-Chaplain