OCS 15th Annual Golf Tournament set for Saturday

Orange Christian Services (OCS) will hold its 15th annual Golf Fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 3 at Sunset Grove Country Club in Orange. Ross Smith, right, owner of Sabine River Ford, made a donation to OCS. Pictured are Judy Jensen, OCS Executive Director, and Bill Belcher, OCS Board Member and Golf Chairman and Pete Miller, OCS Board President. The Smiths with Sabine River Ford have been the title sponsors of the golf tournament fundraiser every year since its inception. “I am thankful we can do it,” Smith said. OCS holds drive-thru pickups on Tuesday and Thursday due to COVID-19.