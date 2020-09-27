Lady Bears sweep Silsbee, WO-S

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears took a pair of big wins to improve to 3-1 in district volleyball play by sweeping both Silsbee and West Orange-Stark.

The Lady Bears took down Silsbee 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 on Friday and then toppled WO-S 25-1, 25-10, 25-14.

Against Silsbee Alyssa Ammons led the Lady Bears with 11 kills while Christina Joseph had 10.

Shannel Anderson put together 29 assists and 11 digs. Halle Lewis led with 13 digs while Joseph had 12 and Ammons contributed four aces.

Against WO-S Joseph had 10 kills and Kylie Ford notched eight. Anderson poured out 22 assists. Lewis had nine digs. Ford and Hallie Maddox each contributed five aces apiece.

The Lady Bears will visit Bridge City Tuesday and will head to Lumberton Friday.