WO-S Middle School life skills class aids SWLA animal rescue organization
The life skills class at WOS Middle School, together with Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Centeremployees, collected an estimated 550lbs of dog and cat food, toys, bowls, treats, and blankets. Items collected have been donated to a local animal rescue organization in Southwest Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura. Thank you to everyone who donated!
